A front arrives this afternoon. Here’s what to expect

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TIMING: Front arrives to SA late afternoon

RAIN: It’ll be spotty, but showers & storms are possible with the front through tonight

CLEARING TOMORROW: Skies should clear by mid-morning on Thursday

FORECAST

A quick tempering of expectations: Not everyone will get rainfall with this front, nor is it going to provide a big cool-down. But, it will give us some nice changes!

TODAY/TONIGHT

The cold front currently is north of San Antonio, and is expected to bring a line of scattered showers and storms, through the next 24 hours. While not every location will experience rainfall, some areas could face more intense storms with strong winds and heavy downpours.

The rain will be spotty and will be heavy at times producing street flooding (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

The highest likelihood of rain is between the late afternoon and evening, with weather models predicting scattered, but not widespread, coverage. We’ll hit the mid-90s before the front arrives.

The front should stir up showers and storms, but rainfall will be spotty. Those who do see rainfall could experience heavy downpours, and a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. Rain will linger behind the front, with a chance for showers and storms continuing through the night before ending early Thursday.

Widespread rainfall will be spotty, others will see heavy downpours at times. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

AFTER THE FRONT

Slow clearing will take place on Thursday morning, with mostly sunny conditions by the afternoon. The front doesn’t bring a big cool-down, but you’ll notice lower humidity and a drop of 5-10 degrees when it comes to afternoon highs.

Lower humidity arrives tonight into tomorrow. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

COOL MORNINGS

The real payoff will be Friday and Saturday mornings, where dry air will allow us to slip into the mid-60s. Afternoon highs should still reach the low-90s through the weekend.

7 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

