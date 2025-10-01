Hello October! Where’s the cool air?

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COOL AM/WARM PM: Another day with a cool morning and a toasty afternoon

OCTOBER CLIMATOLOGY: SA’s temperature averages drop

HOT FOR NOW: Temps remain warm through next week

FORECAST

TODAY

Not much changes today. We’ll see a cool morning, with a quick turnaround into a warm afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny.

OCTOBER CLIMATOLOGY

October is typically a month in which we start to see some real fronts. We begin the month averaging upper-80s for highs. By the month’s end, that average slips down into the 70s. It’s also one of our rainier months. That said, the forecast calls for warm and dry weather, at least through the middle of next week.

ANY RELIEF?

The long-term forecast doesn’t show much, however, the models are hinting at a front by the weekend of October 11th. We’ll see if that holds. Until then, expect above-average temperatures.

