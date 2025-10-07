Skip to main content
Spotty showers this afternoon

A weak front will stir up rain for a lucky few

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • SPOTTY RAIN: Best odds will be between 2pm and 7pm
  • NOT FOR EVERYONE: Activity will be few and far between, most will stay dry
  • COOL MORNINGS FRI-SUN: Dry air will allow for temps in mid-60s

FORECAST

SPOTTY RAIN TODAY, TOMORROW

A weak front will slide south into Central Texas this afternoon. This will be just enough to touch off a few downpours. Rain chances will be best (30%) from 2pm to 7pm. The rain will not be for everyone. The front will fall apart, but could kick one or two more showers on Wednesday (10%).

Spotty showers today thanks to a weak front. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

COOL MORNINGS AHEAD!

A dose of low humidity will surge into South Texas on Friday. This, along with clear skies, will allow temperatures to dip into the mid-60s by Saturday and Sunday mornings. The weekend, especially during the mornings and evenings will be beautiful.

Cooler mornings ahead (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

STILL WAITING FOR AN ACTUAL FALL FRONT

While models continue to signal at an actual cold front towards the end of the month, know that temperatures thorough at least mid-October will be above average. High temperatures stay consistent in the low-90s.

Temperatures are likely to stay above average through the middle of the month. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

