FALL FAIL: San Antonio will have to wait longer for cool air

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- COPY & PASTE WEATHER: 60s mornings, near-90° afternoons, no rain
- LOW HUMIDITY: Comfortable in the shade
- FALL FAIL: Cool front Sunday, October 19 is expected to be very weak
FORECAST
THIS WEEK
Do we sound like a broken record, yet? High pressure remains in control, so expect similar weather day-to-day. Mornings in the 60s, afternoons near 90°. Staying rain-free, too.
“COOL” FRONT UPDATE
Unfortunately, the latest data suggests that the front arriving Sunday, October 19 will be very weak. It’ll stay hot, near 90°, with only a small chance (20%) for rain. The most noticeable impact will be drier air and low humidity.
While this may be a disappointing update for some, it’s important to remember that the seasons eventually do change. We’ll just have to continue to be patient.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.