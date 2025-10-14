Skip to main content
FALL FAIL: San Antonio will have to wait longer for cool air

Temperatures continue to be much warmer than average

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • COPY & PASTE WEATHER: 60s mornings, near-90° afternoons, no rain
  • LOW HUMIDITY: Comfortable in the shade
  • FALL FAIL: Cool front Sunday, October 19 is expected to be very weak

FORECAST

THIS WEEK

Do we sound like a broken record, yet? High pressure remains in control, so expect similar weather day-to-day. Mornings in the 60s, afternoons near 90°. Staying rain-free, too.

“COOL” FRONT UPDATE

Unfortunately, the latest data suggests that the front arriving Sunday, October 19 will be very weak. It’ll stay hot, near 90°, with only a small chance (20%) for rain. The most noticeable impact will be drier air and low humidity.

While this may be a disappointing update for some, it’s important to remember that the seasons eventually do change. We’ll just have to continue to be patient.

