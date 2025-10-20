Back-and-forth humidity this week, rain chance by Friday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HUMIDITY RETURNING: After low humidity on Sunday, it’ll turn stickier today

FRONT TUESDAY: Humidity exits again tomorrow behind a weak front

STORMS POSSIBLE FRI/SAT: Isolated storms Friday evening, early Saturday

FORECAST

HUMIDITY IS BACK (FOR NOW)

Yesterday’s dry airmass is retreating and is being replaced by warmer, more-humid air. Temperatures have likely already bottomed out in San Antonio. We’re also starting to see some morning clouds develop, which will stick around through mid-morning. Afternoon sunshine will push temperatures to near 90.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

WEAK FRONT ON TUESDAY

Just as quickly as the humidity returns, it gets pushed back out to the Gulf on Tuesday. An early morning front will sweep through with breezy winds and a push of dry air. Unfortunately, it does not bring us rain, nor does it cool us down significantly.

Lower humidity surges back into the area on Tuesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

STORMS FRIDAY EVENING, EARLY SATURDAY

Humid air surges back (again) on Thursday. This will lead to quite a bit more cloud cover Thursday and possibly some morning fog. By Friday, an upper level low will move into Texas, potentially kicking up some storms by the evening hours. We may even need to watch for a strong storm or two. For now, rain chances sit at 30% Friday evening through midday Saturday. This timing could change, so make sure and check back.

Storm chances in the forecast Friday evening through early Saturday. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS