COLD FRONT THIS WEEK: Chilly mornings by Wednesday for San Antonio It'll be windy with mornings in the 40s! Feeling like fall this week! FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS MONDAY & TUESDAY: Warm. Highs in the upper-80s TUESDAY EVENING: Cold front arrives! Windy, with gusts up to 40 mph WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, & FRIDAY: Chilly mornings, pleasant afternoons HALLOWEEN: Great for Trick-or-Treating! FORECAST
We’ve got much cooler weather on the way this week! We’ll have to be a little patient, though, because it’ll still be warm Monday and Tuesday before the front arrives late Tuesday afternoon.
MONDAY & TUESDAY
Expect patchy morning fog, then mostly sunny and warm weather with a high in the upper-80s.
LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON Winds will gust up to 40 mph Tuesday night
The cold front arrives! It’ll quickly turn windy as temperatures drop. Expect wind gusts up to 40 mph from the north late Tuesday night. Secure any lightweight Halloween decorations!
WEDNESDAY
By sunrise Wednesday, it’ll be near 50°. You’ll want the light jacket! It’ll stay windy Wednesday with gusts up to 35 mph. Expect sunny skies and a high only in the 60s!
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Mornings will be even colder! We’ll wake up in the 40s, so make sure those kiddos have jackets before school. Highs will be pleasant -- in the 70s.
The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority TRICK-OR-TREAT WEATHER
Great weather as the kids go trick-or-treating. Temperatures will start in the 70s and quickly cool into the 60s with low humidity. Sunset is 6:58 p.m..
The weather looks great for Trick or Treating!
