COLD FRONT THIS WEEK: Chilly mornings by Wednesday for San Antonio

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Warm. Highs in the upper-80s

TUESDAY EVENING: Cold front arrives! Windy, with gusts up to 40 mph

WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, & FRIDAY: Chilly mornings, pleasant afternoons

HALLOWEEN: Great for Trick-or-Treating!

FORECAST

We’ve got much cooler weather on the way this week! We’ll have to be a little patient, though, because it’ll still be warm Monday and Tuesday before the front arrives late Tuesday afternoon.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Expect patchy morning fog, then mostly sunny and warm weather with a high in the upper-80s.

LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON

Winds will gust up to 40 mph Tuesday night (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The cold front arrives! It’ll quickly turn windy as temperatures drop. Expect wind gusts up to 40 mph from the north late Tuesday night. Secure any lightweight Halloween decorations!

WEDNESDAY

By sunrise Wednesday, it’ll be near 50°. You’ll want the light jacket! It’ll stay windy Wednesday with gusts up to 35 mph. Expect sunny skies and a high only in the 60s!

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Mornings will be even colder! We’ll wake up in the 40s, so make sure those kiddos have jackets before school. Highs will be pleasant -- in the 70s.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TRICK-OR-TREAT WEATHER

Great weather as the kids go trick-or-treating. Temperatures will start in the 70s and quickly cool into the 60s with low humidity. Sunset is 6:58 p.m..

The weather looks great for Trick or Treating! (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

