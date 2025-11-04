Fog, warmth, and weekend cold front

COOL AM, WARM PM: Like yesterday, it’ll be cool to start our Tuesday
FOGGY MORNINGS: Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday likely bring AM fog
COLD FRONT SUNDAY: Strong front arrives with gusty winds, cooler weather
FORECAST
REPEAT FORECAST TODAY
Like yesterday, we’ll start out cool, but not cold. By lunchtime, it’ll be warm enough to lose the jacket. The afternoon brings temperatures near 80. Skies stay sunny.
FOGGY MORNINGS AHEAD
Prepare to see slowdowns for your morning commute on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Fog, dense at times, is forecast to develop during the morning hours. Any low clouds or fog will lift by mid-morning, giving way to sunshine. Do know that daytime high temperatures will steadily climb, reaching the upper-80s by Friday.
SUNDAY COLD FRONT
A strong front is scheduled to sweep through around sunrise Sunday. This front will not bring rain, but it will kick up winds. Gusts to 40 mph will be possible as dry, cool air quickly settles into South Texas. This presents a significant wildfire threat. Please note that burn bans have been posted for most of our area counties.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.