🧪 Science with Sarah:💡 Index card flashlights

STEP 2: Using a small piece of file folder label, tape the LED bulb to the index card, leaving plenty of room at the bottom of the wires. Make sure you leave plenty of the wires exposed so that they can make good contact with the aluminum foil, which will be the conductor for our flashlight. On the index card, mark which side of the card contains the positive wire and which side of the card contains the negative wire. See the figure below.