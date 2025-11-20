LIVE RADAR: Storms flaring up again in the Hill Country, San Antonio’s rain chances hold off until later today

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SHOWERS/STORMS FOR HILL COUNTRY: Rain, occasionally heavy, is likely this morning from Del Rio to Kerrville (6″+ for isolated spots)

SCATTERED FOR SA: Rain chances increase late this afternoon/evening for San Antonio, more scattered (average 0.10″-0.50″, up to 2″ for a lucky few)

FRIDAY: After a broken line of showers/storms in the morning, quieter weather for rest of Friday

WEEKEND: Sporadic rain returns

FORECAST

HILL COUNTRY

After heavy rain overnight in Kerr County, showers and storms are re-developing from Del Rio To Rocksprings this morning. This activity will increase throughout the morning and rainfall, heavy at times, could create street flooding.

SAN ANTONIO: DRY MORNING COMMUTE, RAINY EVENING COMMUTE

We’ll begin with cloudy skies and only a shower or two. Rain chances remain low until the afternoon and evening hours, when showers and storms will approach from the west. At this point, the activity will become more scattered, meaning rainfall totals will be less compared to what will fall in the Hill Country.

Rain chances will increase for San Antonio late in the day

RAIN EARLY FRIDAY

A front will kick up another broken line of showers and storms around sunrise Friday. After the front moves through, quieter conditions are forecast for the rest of Friday. Despite the front, it’ll remain warm.

A few more storms are possible along a front early Friday morning

WEEKEND

Showers return to the forecast as early as late Friday night and into early Saturday. From there, we’ll see sporadic rain chances through Monday morning. It won’t be raining the entire time, but you’ll want to plan to move indoors should rain approach. A few strong storms are possible Sunday.

8-Day Forecast

