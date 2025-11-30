Brrr! It’ll be chilly most of this week for San Antonio

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- TODAY: Windy & chilly! High in the low-50s
- MONDAY: Cloudy, cold, & somewhat damp. Near 50°. Light rain possible
- TUESDAY: Sunny & near 60°
- REST OF THE WEEK: Rain and chill return Thursday. Highs in the 50s.
- WEEKEND: Sunny! Nice for San Antonio Marathon. 60s
FORECAST
Notice the change? A cold front moved through Saturday night, and now it’s blustery and chilly. We do not anticipate a widespread freeze, but you’ll want the jacket handy for most of the first week of December. Here are the details:
TODAY
Windy, chilly and cloudy. Winds will lessen in the afternoon, and the high will only be in the low-50s.
Today and tomorrow will be the coldest couple of days we’ve had in San Antonio since February.
TOMORROW
It’ll stay cloudy and chilly. There’s a small chance (30%) for light rain in San Antonio, but the highest rain chances are nearer to the coast. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s Monday.
TUESDAY
It’ll be cool, but very nice. In fact, this is about the only day of the week where we’ll see abundant sunshine. High near 60°
REST OF THE WEEK
Clouds return Wednesday, and Thursday looks like our best day for widespread rain.
WEEKEND
Thankfully, things clear out for the weekend. Early forecasts call for really pleasant weather for the inaugural San Antonio Marathon Sunday.
