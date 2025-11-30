Brrr! It’ll be chilly most of this week for San Antonio

December starts with a chill in the air

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Windy & chilly! High in the low-50s

MONDAY: Cloudy, cold, & somewhat damp. Near 50°. Light rain possible

TUESDAY: Sunny & near 60°

REST OF THE WEEK : Rain and chill return Thursday. Highs in the 50s.

WEEKEND: Sunny! Nice for San Antonio Marathon. 60s

FORECAST

Notice the change? A cold front moved through Saturday night, and now it’s blustery and chilly. We do not anticipate a widespread freeze, but you’ll want the jacket handy for most of the first week of December. Here are the details:

TODAY

Sunday will be cloudy & chilly (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Windy, chilly and cloudy. Winds will lessen in the afternoon, and the high will only be in the low-50s.

Today and tomorrow will be the coldest couple of days we’ve had in San Antonio since February.

TOMORROW

It’ll stay cloudy and chilly. There’s a small chance (30%) for light rain in San Antonio, but the highest rain chances are nearer to the coast. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s Monday.

TUESDAY

It’ll be cool, but very nice. In fact, this is about the only day of the week where we’ll see abundant sunshine. High near 60°

REST OF THE WEEK

Clouds return Wednesday, and Thursday looks like our best day for widespread rain.

The extended forecast for San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WEEKEND

Thankfully, things clear out for the weekend. Early forecasts call for really pleasant weather for the inaugural San Antonio Marathon Sunday.

