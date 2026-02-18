Skip to main content
Weather

The spring-like heat briefly goes away this weekend

A cold front will make it feel like February again

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Cooler weather this weekend (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • AM CLOUDS, PM SUN: We’re currently on repeat, staying warm
  • FRONT EARLY SATUDAY : Weekend will be noticeably cooler
  • CHILLY MORNINGS: Sunday & Monday

FORECAST

TODAY

A front will come right up to our doorstep today, stall, and then fall apart. Bottom line... not much changes. We’ll see clouds and a bit of fog early, then afternoon sunshine and warm temperatures.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

CHANGES THIS WEEKEND

A push of cooler, drier air will finally move through by Saturday morning. It’ll make for a noticeably cooler weekend. Expect highs in the 70s Saturday, with 60s on Sunday. Chilly mornings in the 40s are forecast for Sunday and Monday mornings.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MORE GUSTY WINDS, FIRE DANGER FOR TEXAS PANHANDLE

You’ve probably seen the Transguide signs around town warning of a high fire danger. It’s worth noting that our fire danger is relatively low, however, the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma, and Kansas are currently dealing with multiple wildfires. The fire danger in those areas will be high again today.

Today's Fire Risk (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

