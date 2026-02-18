The spring-like heat briefly goes away this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

AM CLOUDS, PM SUN: We’re currently on repeat, staying warm

FRONT EARLY SATUDAY : Weekend will be noticeably cooler

CHILLY MORNINGS: Sunday & Monday

FORECAST

TODAY

A front will come right up to our doorstep today, stall, and then fall apart. Bottom line... not much changes. We’ll see clouds and a bit of fog early, then afternoon sunshine and warm temperatures.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

CHANGES THIS WEEKEND

A push of cooler, drier air will finally move through by Saturday morning. It’ll make for a noticeably cooler weekend. Expect highs in the 70s Saturday, with 60s on Sunday. Chilly mornings in the 40s are forecast for Sunday and Monday mornings.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MORE GUSTY WINDS, FIRE DANGER FOR TEXAS PANHANDLE

You’ve probably seen the Transguide signs around town warning of a high fire danger. It’s worth noting that our fire danger is relatively low, however, the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma, and Kansas are currently dealing with multiple wildfires. The fire danger in those areas will be high again today.

Today's Fire Risk (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS