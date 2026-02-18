The spring-like heat briefly goes away this weekend A cold front will make it feel like February again Cooler weather this weekend (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS AM CLOUDS, PM SUN: We’re currently on repeat, staying warm FRONT EARLY SATUDAY : Weekend will be noticeably cooler CHILLY MORNINGS: Sunday & Monday FORECAST TODAY
A front will come right up to our doorstep today, stall, and then fall apart. Bottom line... not much changes. We’ll see clouds and a bit of fog early, then afternoon sunshine and warm temperatures.
Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) CHANGES THIS WEEKEND
A push of cooler, drier air will finally move through by Saturday morning. It’ll make for a noticeably cooler weekend. Expect highs in the 70s Saturday, with 60s on Sunday. Chilly mornings in the 40s are forecast for Sunday and Monday mornings.
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) MORE GUSTY WINDS, FIRE DANGER FOR TEXAS PANHANDLE
You’ve probably seen the Transguide signs around town warning of a high fire danger. It’s worth noting that our fire danger is relatively low, however, the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma, and Kansas are currently dealing with multiple wildfires. The fire danger in those areas will be high again today.
Today's Fire Risk (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
What we know after two people killed at NW Side hookah bar ▶ 0:41 What we know after two people killed at NW Side hookah bar San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest ▶ 1:53 San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest WATCH: Truck flies into Oregon home ▶ 0:17 WATCH: Truck flies into Oregon home ‘It looked like he got hit by a car’: Helotes dog returns home with mysterious injuries ▶ 0:58 ‘It looked like he got hit by a car’: Helotes dog returns home with mysterious injuries Judson ISD board votes to close Judson Middle School amid $37 million deficit ▶ 1:23 Judson ISD board votes to close Judson Middle School amid $37 million deficit VIA employee union ‘not on board’ with free bus fare push ▶ 1:07 VIA employee union ‘not on board’ with free bus fare push Verbal altercation between Judson ISD trustee and board president over Open Meetings Act ▶ 2:54 Verbal altercation between Judson ISD trustee and board president over Open Meetings Act Judson ISD student shares frustration over potential Franz Elem. closure ▶ 1:23 Judson ISD student shares frustration over potential Franz Elem. closure Headstone unveiled for Savanah Soto and her unborn baby ▶ 1:17 Headstone unveiled for Savanah Soto and her unborn baby FIVE YEARS AGO: A look back at the historic February 2021 winter storm in San Antonio ▶ 1:45 FIVE YEARS AGO: A look back at the historic February 2021 winter storm in San Antonio Spurs Jackals fan group fuels father-son bond, appreciation for team ▶ 1:32 Spurs Jackals fan group fuels father-son bond, appreciation for team San Antonio surgeon shares his heart attack survival story, encourages others to prioritize health ▶ 1:38 San Antonio surgeon shares his heart attack survival story, encourages others to prioritize health Developer pays City of San Antonio $3.3 million to clear land where endangered species lives ▶ 1:58 Developer pays City of San Antonio $3.3 million to clear land where endangered species lives 4 in 5 Texas Education Freedom Account applicants plan on attending private school ▶ 0:50 4 in 5 Texas Education Freedom Account applicants plan on attending private school Marbach Road safety upgrades planned months after student killed in crash ▶ 1:36 Marbach Road safety upgrades planned months after student killed in crash Get a loook at the 2026 Rodeo fairground food!😋 ▶ 1:15 Get a loook at the 2026 Rodeo fairground food!😋 Hill Country floods survivor hails ‘amazing’ assistance from relief groups ▶ 1:33 Hill Country floods survivor hails ‘amazing’ assistance from relief groups VALENTINE'S FORECAST: Storms are likely around San Antonio ▶ 2:50 VALENTINE'S FORECAST: Storms are likely around San Antonio Downtown exhibit traces San Antonio’s art scene across five decades ▶ 1:01 Downtown exhibit traces San Antonio’s art scene across five decades SCAM ALERT: Watch out for romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day ▶ 1:28 SCAM ALERT: Watch out for romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off Thursday ▶ 0:34 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off Thursday El Paso airspace reopened after FAA quickly reverses 10-day flight restrictions ▶ 1:02 El Paso airspace reopened after FAA quickly reverses 10-day flight restrictions San Antonio City Council to discuss options to fight East Side ICE facility ▶ 0:42 San Antonio City Council to discuss options to fight East Side ICE facility VIA partners with San Antonio leaders to offer free, reduced bus fares ▶ 1:55 VIA partners with San Antonio leaders to offer free, reduced bus fares Woman sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages;mother defends daughter ▶ 2:26 Woman sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages;mother defends daughter Previous photo Next photo