Hot, Dry Pattern Continues Across South Texas

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny, lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Upper 80s to low 90s into midweek
RAIN CHANCES: None — dry pattern continues
FORECAST
TODAY
An unusually strong upper-level high pressure system remains firmly in place, keeping winds out of the south to southeast and allowing temperatures to climb. Today will be warm and dry with afternoon highs pushing the upper 80s
THIS WEEKEND
That ridge will continue to pump warm air into our region, keeping temperatures well above average through the middle of next week and opening the door for near-record heat Friday through Sunday.
While the sunshine is great for outdoor plans, the dry air and low humidity will bring elevated fire weather conditions most days. Afternoon humidity levels will drop quickly, especially west of I-35, increasing the risk for grass fires.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK
A weak cold front will slide into North Texas early next week but sadly is expected to stall before reaching South Texas. Temperatures will stay well above normal, fire danger remains elevated, and no rain is in sight.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.