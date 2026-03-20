Hot, Dry Pattern Continues Across South Texas

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Sunny and hot, highs in the upper 80s

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny, lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Upper 80s to low 90s into midweek

RAIN CHANCES: None — dry pattern continues

FORECAST

TODAY

An unusually strong upper-level high pressure system remains firmly in place, keeping winds out of the south to southeast and allowing temperatures to climb. Today will be warm and dry with afternoon highs pushing the upper 80s

Upper 80s, Sunny (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved)

THIS WEEKEND

That ridge will continue to pump warm air into our region, keeping temperatures well above average through the middle of next week and opening the door for near-record heat Friday through Sunday.

The warming trend continues, and this weekend will be hot for mid-March (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved)

While the sunshine is great for outdoor plans, the dry air and low humidity will bring elevated fire weather conditions most days. Afternoon humidity levels will drop quickly, especially west of I-35, increasing the risk for grass fires.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

A weak cold front will slide into North Texas early next week but sadly is expected to stall before reaching South Texas. Temperatures will stay well above normal, fire danger remains elevated, and no rain is in sight.

Extended Outlook (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved)

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