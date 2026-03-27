Cameras capture rare meteorite sightings across United States

Many people across Texas and the country have reported hearing a loud boom and seeing bright fireballs streak across the sky over the last week.

The sightings have sparked concern, especially as multiple reports have surfaced nationwide in a short period of time. Experts say there’s no reason to panic.

According to the American Meteor Society, what people saw was a meteor, a piece of space material entering Earth’s atmosphere at extremely high speed. If any part of that object survives the fall to the ground, it’s then classified as a meteorite.

WHAT IS A METEORITE?

Elizabeth Bailey, an assistant professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences at UTSA, explains that meteorites are fragments of rock or metal left over from the formation of the solar system.

As a meteor enters Earth’s atmosphere, it encounters intense air resistance and friction, causing it to heat up rapidly.

“When a meteor goes through the atmosphere, it starts to heat up from friction with the air,” Bailey said. “That can make it break apart, shrink down, melt away or even vaporize.”

That process often causes the meteor to break apart high above the ground, producing the bright flash and loud sound many people reported hearing.

“It’s entering the atmosphere really fast, at a supersonic or hypersonic velocity,” Bailey said, “and that’s where that sonic boom comes from.”

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

The Texas meteor wasn’t the only sighting reported recently. Since Feb. 9, there have been about 10 meteor sightings across the United States, including reports over Ohio, California and Michigan in the past week alone.

In the past month, there have been close to 10 meteorite sightings around the country. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Despite the timing, Bailey says these events are not related and are not part of an active meteor shower.

“A lot of people think there’s an increase or some kind of pattern,” Bailey said, “but it’s really pretty random where and when meteorites land.”

Scientists also say meteorites are falling to Earth every single day — the difference now is visibility.

“What’s really changed is the amount of video footage and how easy it is to share it on social media,” Bailey said.

With more doorbell cameras, dash cams and smartphones capturing the sky, more of these rare-looking events are being recorded and widely shared.

IS THERE ANY RISK OR DANGER?

Most meteors burn up high above Earth as they enter the atmosphere. Occasionally, when conditions are just right, they produce a visible fireball and a sonic boom.

But both Bailey and NASA stress that these events do not mean there’s an increased risk to the public.

For scientists, the recent sightings are a reminder of how dynamic our atmosphere is, and how technology is giving the public a front row seat to events that have been happening for billions of years.

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