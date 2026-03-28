Cold front brings 20 degree temperature drop to region

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Much cooler today behind a strong cold front

BREEZY: Morning with gusty winds and 50s by Saturday morning

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Rapid return to spring heat with rain chances mid‑week

FORECAST

TODAY

Much cooler air follows a strong cold front today, with highs from the mid‑50s in the Hill Country to the 60s and low 70s elsewhere, about 20 to 25 degrees cooler than yesterday. Mostly cloudy skies this morning may bring patchy drizzle or light rain, mainly in the Hill Country, Southern Edwards Plateau, and along the Rio Grande. Rain amounts will be minimal, with clouds thinning and northerly winds easing by mid to late afternoon.

Much cooler today after the cold front (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

THIS WEEKEND

Sunday brings a welcome change. Sunshine returns, winds turn southeasterly, and temperatures rebound into the 70s for most of the afternoon, providing a pleasant end to the weekend.

Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

RAIN CHANCES

The cool‑down will be short‑lived as temperatures rapidly rebound early next week. Highs will climb back into the 80s by Monday and Tuesday, with 90s possible by mid‑week as warmer air builds back into the region.

Rain chances return Wednesday into Thursday as another front approaches, offering the potential for the most meaningful rainfall South‑Central Texas has seen in quite some time. Forecast timing and coverage will be refined as the week unfolds.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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