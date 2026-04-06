Cool morning, with a nice warm-up this afternoon

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COOL MORNING: We’ll start out near 50

WARM-UP: Mostly sunny skies will allow temps to return to the 70s

SMALL RAIN CHANCES: Thursday through the weekend

ARTEMIS II UPDATE: Passes near moon today!

FORECAST

TODAY

After a damp weekend, the sun returns today. Temperatures start cool, but end up warm.

SMALL RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK

The upper-level pattern will be somewhat busy this week. Meantime, humidity will return by Wednesday, allowing for rain chances to return. In general, any rainfall will be sporadic and isolated, however, odds do increase a bit by the weekend.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

ARTEMIS II UPDATE

Today is a big day for the Artemis II mission as the Orion spacecraft nears the moon. The crew will officially surpass the farthest distance ever traveled by humans, while making important observations of the moon. Here’s a timeline for today:

Artemis II updates. Today is a big day! (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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