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Weather

Cool morning, with a nice warm-up this afternoon

Small rain chances return to forecast this week

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Today's high temperatures (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • COOL MORNING: We’ll start out near 50
  • WARM-UP: Mostly sunny skies will allow temps to return to the 70s
  • SMALL RAIN CHANCES: Thursday through the weekend
  • ARTEMIS II UPDATE: Passes near moon today!

FORECAST

TODAY

After a damp weekend, the sun returns today. Temperatures start cool, but end up warm.

SMALL RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK

The upper-level pattern will be somewhat busy this week. Meantime, humidity will return by Wednesday, allowing for rain chances to return. In general, any rainfall will be sporadic and isolated, however, odds do increase a bit by the weekend.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

ARTEMIS II UPDATE

Today is a big day for the Artemis II mission as the Orion spacecraft nears the moon. The crew will officially surpass the farthest distance ever traveled by humans, while making important observations of the moon. Here’s a timeline for today:

Artemis II updates. Today is a big day! (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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