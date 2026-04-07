Pattern to become more active, spring-like Chances for showers & storms lie ahead Rain chances this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS ANOTHER COOL MORNING: Light jacket may briefly be needed ACTIVE PATTERN: A more energized pattern later this week, sporadic rain chances SEVERE WEATHER?: Possibly. But, too early to say when and where FORECAST TODAY
A cool morning will transition into a comfortable afternoon. Clouds will generally increase, with a sprinkle or two possible.
Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) MORE ACTIVE PATTERN AHEAD
Better rain chances show up later this week, with the highest odds on Friday. Showers and storms will be isolated to scattered. The weekend brings isolated storms, as well. Strong storms can’t be ruled out, however, it’s too early to pinpoint when or where that might occur.
Rain chances this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) NEXT WEEK
The pattern looks to stay active into next week. We’re still outside the scope of any forecast for Fiesta, but you’ll want to stay tuned for updates throughout the week!
More active pattern takes shape later this week, especially across the middle part of the country. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
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