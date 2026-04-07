Pattern to become more active, spring-like

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

ANOTHER COOL MORNING: Light jacket may briefly be needed

ACTIVE PATTERN: A more energized pattern later this week, sporadic rain chances

SEVERE WEATHER?: Possibly. But, too early to say when and where

FORECAST

TODAY

A cool morning will transition into a comfortable afternoon. Clouds will generally increase, with a sprinkle or two possible.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MORE ACTIVE PATTERN AHEAD

Better rain chances show up later this week, with the highest odds on Friday. Showers and storms will be isolated to scattered. The weekend brings isolated storms, as well. Strong storms can’t be ruled out, however, it’s too early to pinpoint when or where that might occur.

Rain chances this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

NEXT WEEK

The pattern looks to stay active into next week. We’re still outside the scope of any forecast for Fiesta, but you’ll want to stay tuned for updates throughout the week!

More active pattern takes shape later this week, especially across the middle part of the country. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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