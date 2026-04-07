Skip to main content
Clear icon
53º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio woman convicted in headstone scam sentenced to 6 years in prison
2 arrested after stolen vehicles recovered on I-10, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office says

Weather

Pattern to become more active, spring-like

Chances for showers & storms lie ahead

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Rain chances this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • ANOTHER COOL MORNING: Light jacket may briefly be needed
  • ACTIVE PATTERN: A more energized pattern later this week, sporadic rain chances
  • SEVERE WEATHER?: Possibly. But, too early to say when and where

FORECAST

TODAY

A cool morning will transition into a comfortable afternoon. Clouds will generally increase, with a sprinkle or two possible.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MORE ACTIVE PATTERN AHEAD

Better rain chances show up later this week, with the highest odds on Friday. Showers and storms will be isolated to scattered. The weekend brings isolated storms, as well. Strong storms can’t be ruled out, however, it’s too early to pinpoint when or where that might occur.

Rain chances this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

NEXT WEEK

The pattern looks to stay active into next week. We’re still outside the scope of any forecast for Fiesta, but you’ll want to stay tuned for updates throughout the week!

More active pattern takes shape later this week, especially across the middle part of the country. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...