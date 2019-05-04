Check current road conditions, closures and low-water crossings across San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Here are helpful links for road closures and a map of low water crossings.

CLICK HERE to visit BexarFlood.org, which provides current flood information about emergency road closures

CLICK HERE FOR EMERGENCY STREET CLOSURES IN SAN ANTONIO

This website allows users to choose a particular state highway and county to narrow down the search.

This site shows a map of the roads closed for various reasons.

Drivers can also call (800) 452-9292 to get information on road conditions.

The map below shows the known low-water crossings in San Antonio. Use an alternate route if you frequent these areas.

Check out the latest satellite images:

