‘I don’t want it to go away’: Alamo Heights Night canceled for Fiesta 2026 due to decline in funding

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – Alamo Heights Night, a block party that began 40 years ago, has been paused for 2026.

The event, an official Fiesta celebration that in recent years has been held at the University of the Incarnate Word, has drawn thousands and has rotated among neighborhood locations over the years.

The event’s official website posted a notice saying the 2026 Alamo Heights Night has been paused and will not be held this year. The message has generated many comments on social media.

Word spread fast on Tuesday with people wanting to know why.

Rick Thorp, president of the Alamo Heights Rotary Club, sent a statement to KSAT explaining the pause.

The statement revealed that the event was paused this year due to a funding decline.

The statement also disclosed, “The event had become one that barely breaks even, which was limiting the ability of the club to provide charitable contributions to various nonprofits in the community.”

Some people in the Alamo Heights area told KSAT that they were caught off guard by the news.

“This is a surprise for me, said Tirso Sigg, owner of Cheesy Jane’s on Broadway, across the way from the UIW. “I mean, this happens every year.”

Sigg said the Alamo Heights Night crowd was so large that eventgoers would often stop by Cheesy Jane’s before or after the event.

“We get some of the overflow, and also, like before the event, people like to come here because they’re already in the area,” Sigg said. “People that come from like far from San Antonio specifically to this area they like to try different places around.”

With the event being at UIW, the crowd often times spilled over into the neighborhoods to park.

Hector Solis, who lives near the university, said it was just a temporary inconvenience and expressed disappointment upon hearing of the cancellation.

“Oh yeah, definitely parking, but I mean it’s not the end of the world, you know, a little bit of parking, a bit of a traffic jam, for I think the memories that people made, the connections, the networking, the support that they get financially, and man, I don’t want it to go away,” Solis said.

Thorp said he regrets any confusion and surprise that the cancellation revelation has caused.

In the statement, he said the Rotary Club notified the Fiesta Commission of the event’s cancellation months ago.

The group said that the message was apparently not communicated properly.

It is currently unclear whether the event will return in the future.

Read also: