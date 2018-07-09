CPS Energy offers power outage tips

SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy personnel are gearing up in the event that power outages occur.
Customers can prepare for power outages at home by:
- Locating flashlights and ensuring they have fresh batteries
- Charging phones, laptops or other electronic devices
- Updating their alert preferences through Manage My Account on cpsenergy.com; this will keep them informed as to the status of their power outage
During a power outage, customers should:
- Stay informed by viewing the latest outage information on CPS Energy's outage map and receiving updates through Facebook and Twitter.
- Stay away from downed power lines! Treat all wires as if they are "live" (energized). Report damaged power lines immediately by calling 911 and CPS Energy at 353-4327.
- Protect electronic devices such as televisions, stereos, computers and printers with a power strip equipped with a surge protector to avoid sudden spikes and surges that could damage electrical devices when power is restored.
- Keep one light turned on to know when power has been restored.
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to keep food cold longer. According to the American Red Cross, an unopened refrigerator will keep foods cold for about four hours. Also, a full freezer will keep the temperature for 48 hours if the door remains closed.
- Use caution with candles and generators, carefully placing them so as not to create a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning hazard.
- Use caution when driving, as traffic signals may be disrupted. Turn around, don't drown.
- To report an outage or view a near-real-time map of affected areas, call 210-353-HELP (4357) or visit cpsenergy.com and click on Outage Center.
