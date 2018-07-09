CPS Energy offers power outage tips

SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy personnel are gearing up in the event that power outages occur.

Customers can prepare for power outages at home by:

Locating flashlights and ensuring they have fresh batteries

Charging phones, laptops or other electronic devices

Updating their alert preferences through Manage My Account on cpsenergy.com; this will keep them informed as to the status of their power outage

During a power outage, customers should:

Stay informed by viewing the latest outage information on CPS Energy's outage map and receiving updates through Facebook and Twitter.

Stay away from downed power lines! Treat all wires as if they are "live" (energized). Report damaged power lines immediately by calling 911 and CPS Energy at 353-4327.

Protect electronic devices such as televisions, stereos, computers and printers with a power strip equipped with a surge protector to avoid sudden spikes and surges that could damage electrical devices when power is restored.

Keep one light turned on to know when power has been restored.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to keep food cold longer. According to the American Red Cross, an unopened refrigerator will keep foods cold for about four hours. Also, a full freezer will keep the temperature for 48 hours if the door remains closed.

Use caution with candles and generators, carefully placing them so as not to create a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning hazard.

Use caution when driving, as traffic signals may be disrupted. Turn around, don't drown.

To report an outage or view a near-real-time map of affected areas, call 210-353-HELP (4357) or visit cpsenergy.com and click on Outage Center.

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.