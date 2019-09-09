Downpours possible this week

SAN ANTONIO - While the first week of September didn't do much to put a dent in our rainfall deficit, we may be able to make up a little ground this week.

One look at the drought monitor and it's obvious that South Texas needs rain. As of Sept. 5, the overwhelming majority of the KSAT viewing area was in some type of drought. San Antonio and Bexar County were in a moderate drought, while portions of La Salle, Dimmit, Zavala, and Frio counties were in an extreme drought.

With that in mind, any chance of rain sounds pretty good! And, while there will be daily rain chances through Thursday of this week, it doesn't look like this will be a drought-erasing rainfall.

However, some locally heavy downpours over several days could result in close to an inch of rain for some lucky locations through the end of the week.

Here's what you need to know as you plan out your week:

The best rain chances each day will be in the afternoon and evening hours

Rain chances will come to an end after sunset each day

While some storms could have a few flashes of lightning and gusty winds, no severe weather is expected this week

Some locally heavy rain will be possible, especially Tuesday and Wednesday

Rainfall totals through the end of the week will generally stay below 1 inch, although some isolated locations could see a little more than that

