How to protect your car during a hail storm if you don't have a garage

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonians can get understandably nervous about hail in the forecast. Three devastating hailstorms in Spring of 2016 caused more than $2 billion in losses. That's the most in U.S. history, according to the Insurance Council of Texas.

Remember these images from a Northeast side neighborhood?

Sites like this were all too familiar. Even one of our KSAT photographers had his home windows shattered due to hail.

So with hail a possibility overnight, many may be wondering how they can protect their vehicles from the dents and broken windows.

If you’re driving and it starts hailing, the obvious thing is to find some cover. You could pull under an overpass or find a parking garage or covered pavilion nearby.

If you’re home and you don’t have the luxury of being able to park in a garage, there are still a few things you could to that may help.

The first solution may be inside your linen closet. Find the thickest towels and blankets you can find.

They may provide enough cushion to prevent some of the dings and scratches on the body of your car.

But it’s probably best to put them over your windshield. Your car will be still be drive-able with some dents in the hood, but it won’t if your windshield is shattered.

Strong winds could be associated with severe weather so duct tape blankets at the bottom of the vehicle.

The tape will leave a sticky residue, but most likely will not damage your vehicle.

If you don’t have any blankets to spare, you could use your floor mats. Put the rubber side down so they’ll stay put a little better on your windshield. They’ll cushion the blow and possibly spare you from a shattered windshield.

And finally, if you find yourself worried about the threat of hail damage to your vehicle often, you could invest in a protective covering.

They’re sold online at places like hailblankets.com or you can find them on Amazon ranging in price from around $50 to nearly $500.

Above all, make sure to seek shelter for you and your family first and not put yourself at risk during a hail storm.

Hail damage is usually covered in an auto insurance policy and it’s not worth putting your life at risk to protect a vehicle during a hail storm.

