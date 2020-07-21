Tropical Depression Forms Over The Central Tropical Atlantic

Location 1185 miles WSW of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading WNW at 8 mph Pressure 29.8 Coordinates 40.4W, 9.8N

Discussion

At 500 p.m. AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Seven was located near latitude 9.8 north, longitude 40.4 west. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn toward the west with an increase in forward speed is expected tonight and Wednesday, and that motion should continue through Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight or Wednesday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

None.