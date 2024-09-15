Potential Tropical Cyclone Off The Coast Of The Carolinas

Location 125 miles ESE of Charleston South Carolina Wind 45 mph Heading NW at 7 mph Pressure 29.71 Coordinates 78.0W, 32.0N

Discussion

At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 32.0 North, longitude 78.0 West. The disturbance is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue through Monday. On the forecast track, the center of the system should reach the coast within the warning area on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible before the system makes landfall. * Formation chance through 48 hours, high, 70 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days, high, 70 percent.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Edisto Beach, South Carolina northward to Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for, * Edisto Beach, South Carolina northward to Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina

For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

Land Hazards

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area beginning late tonight.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide,

South Santee River, SC to Oregon Inlet, NC, 1-3 ft Neuse and Bay Rivers, NC, 1-3 ft Pamlico and Pungo Rivers, NC, 1-3 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

For a complete depiction of areas at risk of storm surge inundation, please see the National Weather Service Peak Storm Surge Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at3.shtml?peakSurge.

RAINFALL: Through Wednesday, Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight will bring 3 to 6 inches of rainfall with isolated totals near 8 inches across northern and northeast portions of South Carolina along with the North Carolina Coastal Plain. Across the rest of North Carolina and much of Virginia, the potential tropical cyclone will bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated totals near 6 inches. This rainfall could lead to isolated to scattered flash and urban flooding and minor river flooding.

For a complete depiction of forecast rainfall associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight, please see the National Weather Service Storm Total Rainfall Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at3.shtml?rainqpf and the Flash Flood Risk graphic at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at3.shtml?ero

TORNADOES: A couple of tornadoes may occur Monday across eastern North Carolina and vicinity.

SURF: Swells are forecast to affect portions of the coast of the southeastern United States during the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.