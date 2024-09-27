Tropical Storm Joyce Forms Over The Central Tropical Atlantic Ocean

Location 1325 miles E of The Northern Leeward Islands Wind 40 mph Heading NW at 13 mph Pressure 29.71 Coordinates 42.9W, 18.1N

Discussion

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Joyce was located near latitude 18.1 North, longitude 42.9 West. Joyce is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday with a gradually slower forward speed. On Monday, a gradual turn to the north is forecast.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected through Saturday, followed by gradual weakening through early next week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

None