New Tropical Storm Forms South-Southeast Of Bermuda

Location 405 miles SSE of Bermuda Wind 40 mph Heading N at 15 mph Pressure 29.83 Coordinates 61.4W, 27.2N

Discussion

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Fernand was located near latitude 27.2 North, longitude 61.4 West. Fernand is moving toward the north near 15 mph (24 km/h). A north- northeastward motion at a gradually increasing forward speed is anticipated during the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the northeast. On the forecast track, Fernand should move well east of Bermuda and across the open waters of the subtropical North Atlantic.

Satellite data indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Fernand could be near hurricane strength on Monday. Weakening is expected to begin on Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the center.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft recently reported a minimum central pressure of 1010 mb (29.83 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 5:07 Saturday Afternoon, August 23rd

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 5:06 Saturday Afternoon, August 23rd

Land Hazards

None