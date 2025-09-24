Tropical Storm Humberto Forms In Central Tropical Atlantic

Location 550 miles ENE of The Northern Leeward Islands Wind 40 mph Heading WNW at 15 mph Pressure 29.77 Coordinates 54.9W, 20.1N

Discussion

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Humberto was located near latitude 20.1 North, longitude 54.9 West. Humberto is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h). A west-northwest to northwest motion is expected over the next several days with a slower forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast during the next several days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 4:59 Wednesday Afternoon, September 24th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 5:00 Wednesday Afternoon, September 24th

Land Hazards

None