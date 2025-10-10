Subtropical Storm Karen Forms Far Up In The North Atlantic

Location 545 miles NNW of The Azores Wind 45 mph Heading NE at 9 mph Pressure 29.47 Coordinates 33.0W, 44.5N

Discussion

At 300 AM GMT (0300 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Karen was located near latitude 44.5 North, longitude 33.0 West. The storm is moving toward the northeast near 9 mph (15 km/h). This motion with some gradual acceleration is forecast over the next day or two.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so, and the system should open up into a trough by this weekend.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 998 mb (29.47 inches).

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

None.