Tropical Storm Lorenzo Forms Out In The Central Tropical Atlantic

Location 1095 miles W of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 45 mph Heading NW at 17 mph Pressure 29.71 Coordinates 40.3W, 14.2N

Discussion

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Lorenzo was located near latitude 14.2 North, longitude 40.3 West. Lorenzo is moving toward the northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h) and this motion with some gradual slowdown is expected through tonight, followed by a turn northward on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecasted today, but some gradual intensification is possible by the middle portion of this week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 4:15 Monday Night, October 13th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 4:14 Monday Night, October 13th

Land Hazards

None.