KSAT 12 Meteorologist Steve Browne set to retire

SAN ANTONIO - He’s the San Antonio meteorologist South Texas viewers have turned to for more than 25 years, and Steve Browne announced he’s ready to watch the new KSAT12 Weather Team take the reins while he spends more time with all the things he loves, like gardening, it was announced by KSAT12 Vice-President/General Manager Phil Lane.

“Steve has been so much more than a meteorologist, he’s been a part of so many families and his retiring is almost like saying good-bye to a family member,” Lane said.

In his announcement to the newsroom, Browne said, “I have given it much thought and would like this to be a formal announcement of my plan to retire my position at KSAT12. It has been a great place to work for the past 26 years and not an easy decision to make, but it’s time to move on and allow new talent to carry KSAT 12 into the future. I think the station is well positioned with an excellent weather staff of professionals to make it a smooth transition.”

Browne said he’s proud of KSAT12 and its leadership in News, Weather and Sports and urged the staff to “keep it going strong”.

KSAT 12 news director Bernice Kearney-Bonner said she “knew the day would come at some point, but also knew how hard it would be to see Steve hang up his weather maps.”

Kearney-Bonner has worked with Steve Browne during his tenure at KSAT12, first as his 10 p.m. producer, then assistant news director, and now as news director since the passing of Jim Boyle four years ago.

“Steve’s like that person you’ve looked up to your entire career, and to see him move on at his own choosing is somewhat special, though still sad,” she said.

“Fortunately for us, we still have a strong weather team of Adam Caskey, Sarah Spivey, Kaiti Blake, Mike Osterhage, and Justin Horne,” Kearney-Bonner said.

The station will make an announcement very soon as to who will replace Browne on the Nightbeat @ 10 p.m. Viewers can continue to see Steve Browne through June 6 at 10 p.m. on KSAT12.

