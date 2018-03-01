KSAT Weather: Beautiful weather for the end of the week

SAN ANTONIO - The sun comes out Thursday and will stick around Friday, but by the weekend, changes move in.
Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android
Thursday: The sun has arrived
While a few clouds will be around all day, the sun will shine Thursday. Depending on the clouds’ location at dawn, there’s a chance that we’ll get to see the sunrise – a premium as of late.
Temperatures start in the mid-50s, and the air will be dry due to Wednesday night’s cold front. This means – no fog!
By afternoon, we’ll be looking at low 70s with a gentle breeze. Thursday is really shaping up to be a beautiful day.
May the sun be with you!
Friday: Repeat
A very similar day will unfold Friday. A cool morning in the 40s will give way to a sunny afternoon with temperatures near 70 degrees.
Repeat Thursday it will.
Weekend force-cast
The weekend takes a turn to the dark side with mostly cloudy skies Saturday and a completely overcast day in the forecast for Sunday. Some drizzle and morning fog will also make an appearance this weekend.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.