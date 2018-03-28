KSAT Weather: Severe thunderstorm warning with chance of hail issued for Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - A flash flood watch is currently in effect for Bexar County and areas to its north and west.

Wednesday weather impacts

Showers and storms have been developing across the area overnight and early Wednesday morning. They will continue moving eastward through the region.

The flash flood watch is in effect through Wednesday evening for the potential of multiple storms passing over the same areas, leading to high rainfall totals.

There are still likely to be a number of locations that receive very little rainfall, but a few localities can expect to see rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches. A couple of locations may see more than that if heavy rain affects an area multiple times. As always, if water covers the road, turn around, don’t drown.

There is still the chance for some quarter- to golf-ball size hail within some of these storms, in addition to strong wind gusts.

Wednesday weather timing

A round of storms will affect the area in the morning, with lingering scattered showers and storms into the mid- to late-morning hours.

There will be a lull in the activity around midday, before another chance for rain arises during the afternoon. High uncertainty still surrounds this afternoon round of rain, as its development will be highly dependent upon how vigorous the rain is during the morning.

There is a possibility that the atmosphere will be too “worked over” after the morning’s rain, preventing any rain from developing in the afternoon.

If these afternoon storms develop, they will once again pose the threat for hail and strong wind gusts.

