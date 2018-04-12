KSAT Weather: Humidity Thursday, isolated storms Friday, sunny, cool weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Rest of Thursday:

Thursday's cloudy start is just another indication of the humidity and moisture surging back into South Texas.

The clouds will not yield any rain and will likely clear out by Thursday afternoon, which means warm temperatures are a given, with mid-80s on tap for most areas.

Friday:

Once again, we'll start out cloudy, with some patchy drizzle. Clearing is forecast for the second half of the day, as an approaching storm system gains strengths over the Plains.

While San Antonio will be on the tail end of the storm system, isolated storm activity is possible late Friday afternoon and evening.

Any chance of storms will be east of Interstate 35. There is also a marginal risk for some severe weather.

The main threats will be large hail and gusty winds. Once a cool front passes through Friday night, much drier air will work into the area with gusty winds.

Weekend:

Look for sunny skies and breezy conditions Saturday. High temperatures will only reach the mid-70s. Sunday will also be sunny, with highs in the upper 70s.

