KSAT Weather: Rain expected throughout much of day on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT 12 meteorologist Mike Osterhage says heavy rain has been falling on the coastal plain early Tuesday morning.

The showers and storms will then continue to move Northwest into the greater San Antonio area. Rain is expected throughout much of the day, Osterhage said. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

There will be more rain tomorrow, and then it will taper off for the end of the week, Osterhage said.

The National Weather Service says a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Karnes, DeWitt, and Lavaca County until Wednesday evening. 4-6 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts are expected in the area which could lead to flooding. A Flash Flood Watch also has been issued for Bee, Live Oak, and Victoria counties.

Heavy rain covering the coastal plain is moving norhtwest. Showers and storms with heavy downpours today with highs in the mid 80s. More rain tomorrow. We'll clear out by the weekend with highs in the mid 90s. pic.twitter.com/X10NJlxCft — KSAT-12 Weather (@ksatweather) June 19, 2018

