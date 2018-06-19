Weather

KSAT Weather: Rain expected throughout much of day on Tuesday

Highs expected to be in mid 80s, meteorologist Mike Osterhage says

By Mike Osterhage - KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist, Ben Spicer - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT 12 meteorologist Mike Osterhage says heavy rain has been falling on the coastal plain early Tuesday morning.

The showers and storms will then continue to move Northwest into the greater San Antonio area. Rain is expected throughout much of the day, Osterhage said. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

There will be more rain tomorrow, and then it will taper off for the end of the week, Osterhage said.

The National Weather Service says a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Karnes, DeWitt, and Lavaca County until Wednesday evening. 4-6 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts are expected in the area which could lead to flooding. A Flash Flood Watch also has been issued for Bee, Live Oak, and Victoria counties.

