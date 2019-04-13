Weather

Severe weather moving through area west of San Antonio, large hail possible

By Sarah Spivey - Meteorologist, RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - There's some severe weather making its way through the area this morning.

Saturday 7:30 AM Update:

We're monitoring a couple of storms that have the capability for large hail and gusty winds in Kinney, Uvalde, and Medina counties.

If these storms maintain their strength, there would be a window for severe weather in San Antonio between 10am and noon.

EARLIER:

A TORNADO WARNING has been issued until 7:15 a.m. for central Uvalde County.

The storm is moving east at 20 mph and should stay just to the north of Uvalde proper.

Quarter size hail is also possible. Areas along Highway 83 to Concan should stay in a secure building. 

