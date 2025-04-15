Japan's anti-monopoly watchdog accuses Google of violations in smartphones

FILE - A woman walks by a giant screen with a logo at an event at the Paris Google Lab on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

TOKYO – Japanese regulators on Tuesday accused U.S. tech giant Google of violating anti-monopoly laws, echoing similar moves in the U.S. and Europe.

Google Japan said in a statement that it found the action “regrettable.” It said it has invested in Japan significantly to promote innovation as a technology leader.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission’s “cease and desist order” says Google must stop the pre-installation of the Google search engine in Android smartphones, which it said in effect shuts out competition.

It’s unclear if Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., based in Mountain View in the Silicon Valley, will take legal action to fight the order.

In the U.S., a judge ruled last year that Google’s ubiquitous search engine illegally exploited its dominance to squash competition. Google has denied the allegations, arguing that it’s immensely popular because people like what it offers. The appeals process is likely to take years.

Japanese regulators began their investigation into Google in 2023. They said they consulted with overseas authorities dealing with similar cases.

European regulators have also slammed what they see as Google’s monopolistic dominance.

Tuesday’s move marks the first time the Japan Fair Trade Commission has taken such an action against a major global technology company.