Alaska Airlines says an information technology outage is grounding its flights

(Lindsey Wasson, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - An Alaska Airlines aircraft sits in the airline's hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Jan. 10, 2024, in SeaTac, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

SEATTLE – An information technology outage has prompted Alaska Airlines to ground its planes, the airline said Thursday.

The company said in a post on the social platform X that it imposed a “temporary ground stop.” It recommended that passengers check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Recommended Videos

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the post said.

The airline didn't immediately respond to an email requesting more information.

The grounding was affecting Alaska Air and Horizon Air flights.

Hawaiian Airlines, which was bought by Alaska Air Group last year, said its flights are operating as scheduled.

In July, Alaska grounded all of its flights for about three hours after the failure of a critical piece of hardware at a data center.

There has been a history of computer problems disrupting flights in the industry, though most of the time the disruptions are only temporary.