WATCH LIVE: Toyota to announce major expansion at San Antonio plant

SAN ANTONIO - The Toyota plant in San Antonio that currently employs about 3,200 workers, is set to announce Tuesday its first major expansion in nine years, according to Jamie Bloodsworth, spokeswoman for the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation.

Bloodsworth confirmed Toyota will be investing $391 million, but she wouldn't say whether it would mean more jobs at the plant that produces Tacoma and Tundra pickup trucks.

She said more information will be released at the 2 p.m. event at the Toyota plant.

Attendees include Gov. Greg Abbott, Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, SAEDF chairman David McGee, SAEDF President & CEO Jenna Saucedo-Herrera and Toyota Motor North America Chief Administrative Officer Chris Reynolds.

