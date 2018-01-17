Give back & save a life at the 2018 KSAT COMMUNITY Blood Drive

SAN ANTONIO - It's a new year to give back and make a difference San Antonio!

A simple way to give back and save a life is to consider giving blood.

Thanks to one of our KSAT COMMUNITY partners, University Health System, they will be hosting a city-wide blood drive from January 22-25.

Why you should donate blood

1 pint of blood can save 3 lives

Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood

Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.

Nearly 7,000 units of platelets & 10,000 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.

Blood has a shelf life of only 42 days

San Antonio is the 7th largest city in the United States and is home to over 1.493 million people, can you imagine how many lives we could save if more of us gave blood??

Blood banks must supply blood for everyday surgeries as well as emergencies that can strike at any time.

All you need to do is walk in at one of the locations below, or schedule an appointment at 210-358-2812.

2018 KSAT COMMUNITY Blood Drive

The blood drive will be held during January 22-25 at three different locations in San Antonio.

1. University Hospital 4502 Medical Dr.

Monday--Thursday, January 22-25

8:30 am - 7 pm Monday & Wednesday

Tuesday & Thursday: 8:30 am - 5 pm

2. Texas Diabetes Institute, 701 S. Zarzamora

Tuesday, January 23, 10 am - 2 pm

3. University Family Health Center – Southwest, 2121 SW 36th St.

Wednesday, January 24, 11 am - 3 pm

KSAT COMMUNITY events include a Healthy Heart online test, the San Antonio Book Festival, a school supply drive, a Shred Day, and many others throughout 2018. We will provide a list of all the events for 2018 throughout the year.

Thank you to all of our KSAT COMMUNITY partners: Energy Transfer, San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers and University Health System for making a difference and making these community outreach events possible.

For more updates on how you can give back and get involved, stay tuned to KSAT 12 and KSAT.com.

(Information courtesy: American Red Cross)

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.