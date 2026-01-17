SAPD: Driver hospitalized after hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles on North Side

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Friday at Wurzbach Parkway eastbound and U.S. Highway 281.

A police preliminary report states an unknown sedan hit a concrete barrier before colliding with a 2006 Ford F-150 and a 2015 Hyundai Elantra.

The driver of the sedan fled the scene before police arrived and did not stop to render aid, SAPD said.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was injured and taken to a hospital for further treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

