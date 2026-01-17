Driver killed, 2 others seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed, and two others suffered major injuries after a two-vehicle crash on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Friday in the 6400 block of Walzem Road.

A police preliminary report states two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when they collided.

The driver of a white 2015 Hyundai Elantra was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other vehicle, a red 2014 Toyota Camry, was driven by a person who, along with a passenger, suffered major injuries. Both were taken to a hospital for further treatment, SAPD said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

