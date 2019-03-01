12 On Your Side: This week's consumer round-up from Marilyn Moritz!

Hello and happy Friday!

Buy now. Get your stuff now. Pay later – interest free.

That’s enough to get most anyone’s attention. It did mine. So, this week, we looked into a new way of paying for purchases that’s popping up at plenty of retailers’ websites. (Wow, that’s a lot of unintentional alliteration!)

Anyway, It’s called Afterpay. It’s a digital credit service that launched in Australia and is quickly making its way into U.S. stores – stores like Urban Outfitters, Revolve, Steve Madden and about a thousand more. You get your purchase up front and you agree to make four equal payments. Of course, there’s a catch. There are fees if you miss your payment. It’s not for the financially undisciplined!

READ MORE: Growing number of stores offering Afterpay at online checkout

I remember as a kid the two big department stores where we shopped were Sears and JC Penney. We’ve talked about Sears and its ongoing battle to restructure and reinvent itself. Now, JC Penney just announced it’s closing 18 department stores and 9 home/furniture stores. No locations have been announced just yet. The new CEO is making big changes — like dumping appliance sales — to keep the retailer in business.

READ MORE: JCPenney plans to close 27 stores as sales sink

Some SA City Council members are talking property tax breaks. You already get a homestead exemption that whittles those sizeable school district taxes. (If you’re not claiming that exemption, contact your Appraisal District asap. ) But other taxing entities like the city, county, etc. can also allow a homestead exemption up to 20 percent of the total value. Many cities do. San Antonio has not. Should also note that the city has not raised the tax rate in a long time, either. A city exemption may not save you much money each year, but stay tuned to see if any changes are made.

‘Money: It's Personal' — What to bring with you when filing your taxes

Enjoy your weekend everyone. Stay safe and stay money-savvy!

-Marilyn

