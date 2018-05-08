AAA survey: 1 in 5 will buy electric as next vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - Caleb Barber may not be ready to park his big pickup, but he says he’ll consider going electric for his next purchase.

“In the past, they’ve been too expensive, but I think they are getting down the cost now,” he said.

More people are getting charged up about electric vehicles, according to a new survey from AAA. It found 1 in 5, or 20 percent, of Americans says they will buy electric the next go around. Last year, that number was 15 percent.

“I think I would if I had the money for it,” said Josh Ingram.

Helping the environment is what motivates Ingram. But the survey found people are also attracted to the new technology and the long-term savings. After all, plug-ins don’t need oil changes and no pumping gas.

Still, Parker Cormack says, EVs are not for him.

“I like the idea, but I’m not going to be doing enough commuting to the point it will save me that much money,” he said.

Of those who said they would not buy electric next purchase, more than half said range anxiety was a reason. They’re concerned about running out of juice before they can plug in and charge up.

Still, range anxiety is easing.

Automakers are making EVs that can go farther and farther on a single charge, and charging stations continue to pop up. There are 463 in San Antonio, according to CPS Energy.

When it comes to buying, consumers also have more choices.

“This year, we have twice as many plug-in hybrids and five of those are in the SUV, minivan category, “ said AAA’s Meghan McKernan.

As of early April, there were 763 electric and hybrid plug-ins registered on San Antonio roads. That’s a number that’s expected to rev up not too far down the road.

