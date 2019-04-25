Blue Bell's latest flavor Cookie Cake hits store shelves Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Blue Bell on Thursday announced its release of its newest ice cream flavor: Cookie Cake.

According to a press release, Cookie Cake is a sweet cream ice cream loaded with chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing.

The new ice cream is the second flavor released by Blue Bell this year. Previously the Raspberry Fudge Brownie flavor was introduced just ahead of Valentine's Day.

“We have released two great-tasting, brand new flavors so far this year, Raspberry Fudge

Brownie and now Cookie Cake,” Robertson said. “And, I am happy to say we are not finished. More new ice cream flavors along with frozen snacks and other favorites will be released to stores throughout the year.”

The Cookie Cake flavor is available in the half gallon and pint sizes but only for a limited time.

“We have made many flavors that combine cookie or cake pieces with our ice cream, but this is

our first cookie cake,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell.

“The cookie cake pieces are delicious. They are chewy and loaded with chocolate chips. The chocolate

and vanilla icing swirls are the finishing touches in every bite. ”

Be one smart cookie and try our new Cookie Cake Ice Cream! Cookie Cake is a sweet cream ice cream loaded w/chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing. In stores beginning today in the half gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/6EE8QnVnyJ — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) April 25, 2019

