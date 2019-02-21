Consumer Reports reveals top picks for 2019 cars, pickup trucks, SUVs

Subaru and Toyota are the dominant automakers as Consumer Reports releases its influential list of top picks for 2019 cars, pickup trucks and SUVs.

Consumer Reports buys and tests about 50 new vehicles every year and evaluates criteria such as performance, fuel economy, safety, reliability and child safety seat installation.

SUVs are the wheels of choice,with consumers, as accelerating sales prove them more popular than cars.

Here are the top picks in 10 categories:

Compact SUV: Subaru Forester.

Mid-sized SUV: Subaru Ascent.

Subcompact SUV: Hyundai Kona.

Luxury SUV: BMW X5.

Full-sized pickup truck: Ford F-150.

Mid-sized car: Toyota Camry hybrid.

Subcompact car: Toyota Yaris.

Large car: Toyota Avalon Hybrid.

Hybrid/electric: Toyota Prius.

Compact luxury: Audi A4.

