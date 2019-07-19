What's the best window AC for your buck?

SAN ANTONIO - Just in time for the long, hot dog days of summer, Consumer Reports is out with recommendations for some of the top window air conditioners.



A window unit can be a cool solution to make a room more livable.



Consumer Reports put several to a tough test: Cooling a room that's 90 degrees, with nearly 60 percent humidity, down to a much more comfortable 75 degrees.



The best, Consumer Reports said, can cool a room within 15 minutes, keep the temperature consistent and not break the bank.



Here are some top models, according to their tests:



For a small room between 100 and 300 square feet: Amana model AMAPO61BW for about $200.



For a medium room between 250 and 400 square feet: Kenmore Elite model 77087 for about $310.



For a large room between 350 and 650 square feet: LG model LW1216ER for about $350.



To keep an air conditioner cooling efficiently, clean the filter at least once a month during the summer.



