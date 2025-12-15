Skip to main content
Clear icon
48º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Son Nick arrested after Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in Los Angeles home, AP source says
Trump sustains political attack on Rob Reiner in inflammatory post after his killing
2 people in critical condition after shooting in parking lot of North Side bar, SAPD says
3 people on the run after robbery at La Cantera’s Louis Vuitton store, SAPD says
Abraham Quintanilla, father of music icon Selena, has died, family announces

Local News

Residents impacted by large apartment complex fire released from their leases, Universal City fire officials say

The fire started on Dec. 7 in the 300 block of East Aviation Boulevard

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

A fire devastated a Universal City apartment complex on Dec. 7, 2025. (KSAT)

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – One week after a Universal City fire damaged nearly a dozen apartment units and left dozens more without basic utilities, officials provided an update on its aftermath.

The fire started just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Falcon Ridge Apartments in the 300 block of East Aviation Boulevard in Universal City.

Recommended Videos

While the fire destroyed 11 apartment units, city officials said in a previous news release that 64 units were impacted in all. The residents in other apartment units lost electricity, water and gas.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

More related coverage of this story on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos