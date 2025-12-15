Residents impacted by large apartment complex fire released from their leases, Universal City fire officials say The fire started on Dec. 7 in the 300 block of East Aviation Boulevard A fire devastated a Universal City apartment complex on Dec. 7, 2025. (KSAT) UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – One week after a Universal City fire damaged nearly a dozen apartment units and left dozens more without basic utilities, officials provided an update on its aftermath.
The fire started just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the
Falcon Ridge Apartments in the 300 block of East Aviation Boulevard in Universal City.
While the fire destroyed 11 apartment units,
city officials said in a previous news release that 64 units were impacted in all. The residents in other apartment units lost electricity, water and gas. This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. More related coverage of this story on KSAT:
