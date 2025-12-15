We’ll go from the 30s this morning, to near 80 on Thursday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SA STAYS JUST ABOVE FREEZING: Most of Bexar County stays above the freezing mark this morning

MOSTLY CLOUDY & COOL TODAY: Few peeks of sun, highs in the 50s

SMALL RAIN CHANCE TUESDAY: Light showers possible Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning

WARM-UP AHEAD: Temps will climb to near 80 by Thursday

FORECAST

TODAY

Most of Bexar County is staying above the freezing mark this morning, however, it’s possible a few spots north of 1604 may briefly touch 32. Even so, it’s still jacket weather and you’ll likely want it throughout the day. Cloud cover will keep us cool. High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-50s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

RAIN CHANCE TUESDAY

Most of Tuesday will be spent with cloudy skies, once again keep temperatures cool. In addition, a few light showers will show up late in the day and stick around through Wednesday morning. The best odds for rain will be along and south of Highway 90/Interstate 10.

A small rain chance is possible Tuesday afternoon. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

BIG WARM-UP

Clouds will hold again on Wednesday, with only partial sun in the afternoon. Despite that, temperatures should make the mid-60s. Then, with full sun and drier air on Thursday, it turns warm. A high of 80 is expected on Thursday, before a weak front slides through Thursday afternoon.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

TOO-EARLY CHRISTMAS PREVIEW

Obviously we can’t give you specifics, but all signs point to a warm Christmas. Trends are calling for above average temperatures and dry conditions. We’ll keep you updated!

Way-too-early Christmas preview (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

