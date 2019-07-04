Deadline approaching to file Samsung washing machine claim

SAN ANTONIO - The deadline to file a claim in the Samsung “exploding” washing machine class action lawsuit is looming. And, consumers who bought certain Purex laundry detergent, Wesson cooking oil or Health Ade kombucha may be able to pocket a little cash as the result of class action lawsuit settlements.

In 2016, Samsung recalled 30 models of its top-loaders after reports of lids flying off during violent spin cycles, causing damage.

Later, the company settled a class action lawsuit resolving claims that certain machines were defective. Consumers who bought one of the 2.8 million machines made from March 2011 and October 2016 can file a claim for various compensation ranging from repairs to refunds.

The deadline to file at claim is Aug. 6. Find the claim here: http://www.washermdlsettlement.com. You will need to enter the model number.

Consumers won’t exactly be able to clean up, but they may be able to recoup a few bucks if they bought certain Purex laundry detergent.

Purex settled a class action lawsuit to resolve allegations that its detergent contained synthetic ingredients, even though the label claimed it was natural.

People who bought the detergent between May 2013 and March 2019 may be able to receive up to $40 without proof of purchase. The payout is either $2 or $4 per bottle depending on the size. The deadline to file a claim is Aug. 10.

That claim form can be found be going to www.laundrydetergentsettlement.com.

If you bought Wesson oil as far back as 2010, you can file a claim in that class action lawsuit settlement as long as it’s by the Aug. 22 deadline.

The company settled a $27 million suit over allegations it contained GMOs despite product claims that it was 100 percent natural. Consumers are eligible for file if they bought the various cooking oils between January 12, 2010 and July 1, 2017. The maximum payout is $4.50 with no proof of purchase. The claim form and more information can be found at www.wessonoilsettlement.com.

And Whole Foods and Health Ade settled a $4 million suit to resolve allegations that its various flavored kombucha drinks were not nonalcoholic as claimed.

Those who bought the kombucha products between March 6, 2014 and May 24, 2019, may be due up to $40 without proof of purchase. With proof, claimants may receive up to $80. The deadline to find a claim is Aug. 27. That website is www.hakombuchasettlement.com.

