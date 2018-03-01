H-E-B unveils new limited-edition Selena reusable bag

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - H-E-B unveiled its latest product to the delight of late Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla's fans everywhere.

The grocery chain announced on social media that it partnered with the Selena Foundation to bring customers a limited-edition reusable bag.

Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister, helped with the unveiling of the new product in a video posted on social media.

An H-E-B employee in the video said it took four years to get the bag on the market.

“We finally came up with something to be able to give back to Selena’s fans, but to also benefit Selena’s foundation,” Suzette Quintanilla said in the video, which now has thousands of views on Facebook.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Selena Foundation to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend.

The bag has pictures of Selena singing and posing with the words “Queen of Cumbia” on it.

The bag will cost $2 and there is a limit of two per customer.

“It’s a great keepsake for a lot of Selena fans,” Suzette Quintanilla said in the video.

The bags will be available for purchase starting at 9 a.m. Friday in select H-E-B stores. The bags will go on sale at noon on Friday on HEB.com.

Take a look at the bag on the social media post below:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.