Southwest Airlines lands at top of Consumer Reports ratings

SAN ANTONIO - Just in time for summer vacation plans, Consumer Reports released the results of an airline satisfaction survey.

Consumer Reports asked more than 53,000 people about their recent economy domestic flight experiences, and Southwest Airlines landed at the top.

"One of the things that really stood out was just how satisfied people actually are with the service that they receive by the airlines," said Octavio Blanco, of Consumer Reports.

But there were notable exceptions.

Discount carriers Spirit and Frontier received low marks across the board, including flight status updates, Wi-Fi connectivity and food selection.

Southwest, Alaska, JetBlue, Virgin America, and Hawaiian led the way with economy flights.

"Southwest really stood out, especially for their price transparency. They were the only one that received such high marks in terms of just how well they explain all the fees that get added onto passengers tickets when they're booking," Blanco said.

All 11 of the airlines in the survey received low marks for seat comfort, legroom and food selection.

For many flyers, prior history and experience with an airline was not a major factor when picking their flight.

So why do consumers choose one airline over another? Some factors include price, convenience, layovers and destination.

